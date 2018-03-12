Chorley businesswoman Suzy Orr retains award as best networker

Chorley businesswoman Suzy Orr has won the Best Networker trophy in the Liverpool Lifestyle Awards – for the second time!

Suzy, the founder of Unique Ladies Network which runs monthly meetings, won the award for supporting and inspiring women across the North West.

Awards’ organiser, businesswoman and publisher Amanda Moss said that Suzy “brought companies together and shared her knowledge, helping others connect in business.”

Suzy, who lives in Euxton and is Co-director of Windoworld, began Unique Ladies three years ago as a hobby.

After opening a group near Wigan, she opened another in Bolton and further groups in Manchester city centre and Preston before starting the Liverpool group last year.

She recently started franchising the successful brand and will be opening new groups in Bury and Stockport in September.

After years of working and networking in male dominated industries IT & Telecoms, Suzy wanted to create something which took the best from other networks and worked specifically for women.“I wanted something different,” she recalled.

“I didn’t want people to have to pay a regular membership and I wanted plenty of genuine networking available as well as inspirational speakers.” The pay-as-you-go model worked and, for

Suzy, her success led to her receiving the Best Networker trophy in the Liverpool awards last year.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to bits to receive this award for a second time and I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me.” Since January 2018 the Preston group has been managed by Melanie Tonge.

For more information about Unique Ladies and dates and places of its meetings, go to www.uniqueladiesnetwork.co.uk.