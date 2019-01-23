Another micro bar planned for Longridge

Longridge is set to get another micro bar after Ribble Valley Council gave the go ahead for a change of use for greengrocery store Applejacks.

Applejacks’ proprietor Tom Jackson closed his shop on Sunday and hopes to reopen on February 23.

He said: “We’re keeping the name Applejacks.”

While looking forward to the new business he acknowledged that shutting the shop after nearly 21 years had been difficult. He said: “It was just a sad day. I did have tears in my eyes last week when I was delivering to my older customers.

In fact kind Tom has already volunteered to do some shopping for some of his oldest housebound customers if they get stuck for help.

The bar, at 83 Berry Lane, will be allowed to open between 9am and 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 10.30pm on Sundays and bank holidays. Tom said he plans to open from 4pm and, as he already works a twelve hour day, will see little difference in his working hours.

No deliveries or collections to the site will be permitted outside 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday. An “isolated ceiling” will be installed to prevent unacceptable noise. The external appearance of the property, in Longridge’s Conservation Area, will not be changed.

Tom’s wife Gill said: “We want to thank people for all their custom over the years.”

• Recent planning applications to Ribble Valley Council include: • application for change of use of agricultural land to a campsite for five yurts at Over Hacking Farm, Knowles Brow, Hurst Green; an application to run a small taxi booking office, with no access for the public, from Fleet Street Garage, Fleet Street Lane, Ribchester. An application has also been made to subdivide a four bedroom barn conversion dwelling into two two bedroomed properties at 55, Chapel Hill, Longridge.