Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Preston has been selected as the host city for the inaugural Lancashire Innovation, Funding and Tech (LIFT) festival, marking another major event for the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, organised by Innovate Lancashire, a programme aimed at driving economic growth, will take place on June 12 at Chew’s Yard, Market Street.

The half-day festival will bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs and key influencers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston Partnership directors, Beckie Joyce, John Chesworth and Rob Binns | Contributed

LIFT will offer a packed four-hour programme, featuring keynote talks, panel discussions and fireside chats.

Experts, investors and entrepreneurs will share insights on a wide range of topics, from technology to finance.

Preston Partnership, a private-sector business group with over 200 members, will sponsor the event.

This announcement follows the city’s success in hosting February’s Convention of the North which attracted more than 800 political and business leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Binns, director of Preston Partnership, said: “Preston Partnership exists to tell Preston’s story, shape its future, and bring together an ambitious community.

“By sponsoring LIFT, we’re helping to spotlight Preston’s pivotal role in Lancashire’s growing tech and innovation ecosystem.

“Events like LIFT help create conditions for investment, collaboration, and long-term economic growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Binns also highlighted that LIFT’s arrival comes on the heels of key developments for the city, including the Convention of the North and the recent opening of the Animate leisure scheme.

Hannah Churchman, programme lead at Innovate Lancashire, said: “Preston was an obvious choice for LIFT’s inaugural event. The city is home to a growing tech and digital economy, and an expanding community of ambitious founders.

“Working with a business-led organisation like Preston Partnership was also a key factor in bringing LIFT to the city. The partnership understands the value of bringing the private and public sectors together to drive business growth and create new investment opportunities.”

She added: “The synergies between Innovate Lancashire’s countywide objectives and what’s happening in Preston - particularly in the tech, digital, and innovation sectors - are very strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We greatly value Preston Partnership’s support and involvement in LIFT as the host city sponsor.”

In 2024, Preston Partnership commissioned the Nurturing Preston’s Innovation Ecosystem report, conducted by Plexal.

The report called for enhanced collaboration, better digital infrastructure and the development of innovation hubs to capitalise on opportunities such as the National Cyber Force’s relocation to Samlesbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led to the creation of Preston Innovates, an initiative powered by Preston Partnership to grow the city’s innovation ecosystem.

Led by innovation ambassador Shirah Bamber, it focuses on sectors like tech, cyber, advanced manufacturing and green industries.

The initiative hosts events and fosters collaboration to position Preston as a key innovation hub.

Christina Cort, partner at Chew’s Yard, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see so many companies and individuals choosing Chew’s Yard as an event venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“High-profile events like LIFT and the Convention of the North coming to Preston help people see the city in a new light, inspiring confidence in what this place has to offer.

“Success breeds success. Preston should aim high and over-deliver every time.”

LIFT will take place on Thursday, June 12, starting with networking from 12pm to 1pm.

The main programme will run from 1pm to 4.30pm followed by a drinks reception and DJ from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.