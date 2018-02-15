Business director cimbs Mount Kilimajaro for Rainbow House in Mawdesley

A thrill seeker raised more than £4,000 for a conductive education centre which supports children with disabilities.

Justyn Lambert, a director of Magnus Technical Engineering in Appley Bridge, completed one of his lifetime goals by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of Rainbow House, Mawdesley,

Justyn Lambert who climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for Rainbow House

He said: “I decided to raise money for Rainbow House as it is a fantastic charity that makes a huge difference to children’s lives.

“They provide rehabilitation, education and fun for children with neurological conditions and brain injuries through a teaching system known as conductive

education with the aim of improving their physical, social and emotional well-being helping them reach their full potential.

“We opted for the Lesmosho route which consists of a seven-day trek through four climatic zones; rainforest, moorland, alpine desert and the summit zone where arctic conditions prevail and oxygen levels are nearly half that of sea level.

“It is a bit like walking from the equator to the North Pole in a week,

“Without doubt, summit day was the hardest and most emotional day. The day started at 11pm to ensure that we arrived at the summit for dawn.

“The hardest elements were the hours of trekking in darkness and bitter cold along with the associated headaches and sickness than comes from extreme altitude, but the exhilaration of achieving the summit and standing on the roof of Africa more than made up for it. Then you realise that you have to walk back down again.

“It was a phenomenal experience that has whetted my appetite for more.”

Ben Blackman, CEO of Rainbow House, said: “Justyn took on an amazing challenge and we are all very grateful, not just for the fantastic amount he has raised, but for the time, effort and commitment and all the preparation and training that he had to undertake for this challenge. We are continually delighted by the generosity of people like Justyn and cannot thank him enough.”

If anyone would like to take on a once-in-a-lifetime challenge for Rainbow House, call Emma Parish, community fund-raiser on 01704 823276 or email E.Parish@thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com