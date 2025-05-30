Breaking

Bus fire breaks out on residential street in Blackpool sending plumes of black smoke into sky

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 15:48 BST

A bus caught fire on a residential street in Blackpool today, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky.

The fire broke out on Raikes Parade at around 2.30pm this afternoon, with dramatic images from the scene showing the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Two fire engines from South Shore were dispatched to tackle the blaze, which left the Blackpool Council bus a charred wreck.

The scenes after a bus caught fire on a residential street in Blackpool todayThe scenes after a bus caught fire on a residential street in Blackpool today
The scenes after a bus caught fire on a residential street in Blackpool today | Karl Whaite

Eyewitnesses said the only person on the bus at the time was the driver, who managed to escape unharmed.

Karl Whaite, a resident who lives on the street, said: “I turned the corner and saw the smoke, then heard a loud bang followed by popping sounds, which I assume were the tyres.

“The fire has been put out now, but the vehicle looks like a burnt crisp.”

Firefighters were in attendance for approximately one hour.

Authorities from Blackpool Council were also reportedly on the scene to inspect the vehicle.

The road was subsequently closed while the inspection was carried out.

Blackpool Council have been approached for comment.

More to follow...

