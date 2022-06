Two fire crews attended the scene of the blaze in Yewtree Avenue, on the Grange Estate in Ribbleton at around 12:50am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire brigade spokesman said: “The fire involved a pan of oil in a domestic property and was out on arrival of the fire service.

“One casualty suffered from small burns and was treated with a first aid kit at the scene by fire service personnel.”