Lancashire’s Lucien Laviscount has been chosen as the new face of Tommy Hilfiger for the fashion brand’s Autumn/Winter collection 2024.

Lucien - who is starring in Netflix’s Emily in Paris - who was born in Burnley, and grew up in Read, Ribble Valley, will be starring in the premium lifestyle brand’s global watch and jewellery campaign and is seen wearing the new TH85 Chronograph.

He told Professionaljeweller.com: “I’m thrilled to be part of the Tommy family! Fashion’s all about expressing yourself, and this watch collection does just that – it’s sharp, timeless, and elevates any look.”

Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount says playing James Bond ‘would be the ultimate’ dream | Getty Images

Lucien attended Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, where he was awarded 10 GCSEs, and was also a member of Carol Godby's theatre workshop in Bury. Having wanted to be an actor since the age of two, he first came to prominence in 2007 appearing in teen drama Grange Hill. He later appeared in several television series, including ITV'sCoronation Street and BBC One's Waterloo Road.

In April it was rumoured that the 32-year-old was dating singing megastar Shakira, after appearing in a steamy music video alongside her.

Lucien has been linked romatically to numerous female stars throughout his career, the first of which was the glamour model and 2009Big Brother winner Sophie Reade in 2010. Whilst on Big Brother in 2011, the then 19-year-old got close with Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, who was 31, and the pair dated after the show but Kerry later wrote in an OK! magazine column that the relationship ended because 'I would never want to take his childhood away from him!'

That same year Lucien reportedly dated his Waterloo Road colleague Chelsee Healey and in 2012, he was spotted on a date with Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock.