Football fans are being urged to enjoy the East Lancashire Derby “without letting passions spill over”.

When and where is the East Lancashire Derby being held?

Burnley FC will host Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm) in a much-anticipated local fixture.

The games in 2022 and 2023 were the first in recent times in which away supporters were free to make their way to the stadium independently.

That will remain the case this time around.

Due to limited parking facilities in the proximity of Turf Moor, Blackburn Rovers have encouraged their supporters attending the fixture to take advantage of their away travel service. Details are available on their club website.

Will there be a designated away fans pub?

There is no designated away fans pub.

Any Blackburn Rovers fans turning up early in Burnley town centre will be directed to the ground in time for turnstiles opening at 11am.

Will there be a large police presence?

Lancashire Police have reassured residents and fans that there will be a “significant police operation” taking place across East Lancashire.

This will include specialist officers, police dogs, the mounted section, investigation teams, and aerial support are all in operation.

All of this will be overseen by a command structure with experience of policing this fixture.

The force will also work with both football clubs, the North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, The English Football League, British Transport Police (BTP), local authorities, as well as other partners, up to and on the day of the fixture.

To police this fixture and retain their responding and investigative functions, the force has cancelled rest days to boost officer and staff numbers.

Those intent on causing disorder have been reminded that all officers will be wearing body worn video cameras.

Police also have access to the football stadium, town centre and private CCTV systems, and where appropriate these will be reviewed.

Anybody intent on committing offences, whether inside or away from the stadium, should expect to be arrested on the day or await a knock on the door from police.

With this in mind, Lancashire Police have urged only fans with tickets to turn up to the stadium.

As well as a significant police presence in Burnley, there will also be resources across the rest of East Lancashire, including Blackburn, Darwen, Hyndburn, the Ribble Valley, Pendle and Rossendale.

BTP will also have resources on the rail networks supporting the safe travel of rail users and fans travelling to and from the fixture.

Supt Melita Worswick, who is Gold Command for the fixture, said: “We know this is a significant occasion in the East Lancashire footballing calendar and the game that both sets of supporters look forward to the most.

“I know that the overwhelming majority of fans want to passionately support their team and hopefully leave with the local bragging rights.

“I would just ask that people enjoy the atmosphere and occasion without letting their passions overspill into disorderly behaviour.

“With the game once again being broadcast live on Sky Sports both sets of supporters will also be representing their clubs and East Lancashire football on the national stage. Please don’t be the person that lets your club down.”