Burnley football fan given ban for racially abusing Blackburn Rovers player at derby

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Jan 2025, 16:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A football yob has been banned from matches after racially abusing a Blackburn Rovers player who was sent off during a derby clash.

Burnley fan Neil Jeffrey, 61, was heard to shout a racist slur towards Blackburn Rovers striker Makhtar Gueye who had just been given a red card during the Lancashire rivals match in August.

Jeffrey was reported to Burnley Football Club, who informed the police, and he was quizzed under caution on suspicion of Racially Aggravated Public Order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Neil Jeffrey was given a three-year football banning order after racially abusing a Blackburn Rovers player during the East Lancashire Derby in AugustNeil Jeffrey was given a three-year football banning order after racially abusing a Blackburn Rovers player during the East Lancashire Derby in August
Neil Jeffrey was given a three-year football banning order after racially abusing a Blackburn Rovers player during the East Lancashire Derby in August | Lancashire Police

He fully admitted the offence and pleaded guilty at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Monday.

Jeffrey, of Roe Greave Road, Oswaldtwistle, was given a three-year football banning order, fined £400 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £160.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

PC Byron Worrall, of Lancashire Police, said: “Behaviour of this nature has no place in society and will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley football clubs or the courts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you do decide to behave in this abhorrent way, Lancashire Police will work with Blackburn Rovers and Burnley football clubs to identify you and put you before the courts.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

A Burnley Football Club spokesperson added: “Burnley Football Club has a zero-tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any sort and will continue to enforce and support all efforts to eradicate this kind of behaviour.

“The club moved swiftly to assist in identifying the individual and stand together with the police and football authorities to make matches a safer place for all supporters.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Blackburn Rovers spokesperson said: “Blackburn Rovers totally endorse the message from Lancashire Police that society and football will not tolerate this horrendous behaviour and we will continue to all stand together against any form of racism within our football stadiums.”

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceRacismFootballBlackburn Rovers
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice