A father and son from Burnley who ran a drug-dealing operation together have had their criminal enterprise shut down, with the father now behind bars for a decade.

David Berry, 66, of Fir Street, was sentenced to ten years in prison at Preston Crown Court yesterday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply amphetamine and money laundering.

His son, William Berry, 23, of Belmont Grove, was given a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting being concerned in the supply of cannabis and money laundering.

The pair were brought to justice following an investigation by Lancashire Police’s East Exploitation Team, which began after a concerned resident reported seeing two men with a machete and a moped in the rear yard of a property on Brunshaw Road, Burnley, on August 14, 2024.

When officers searched the property, they found a rucksack hidden in the loft containing three kilos of cocaine with a street value of around £90,000.

Further enquiries led to the arrest of David and William Berry on November 28.

When David was detained, officers recovered weapons, mobile phones, a large block of cocaine and keys to his business premises at Pentridge Mill in Burnley.

Inside the breakers unit, officers discovered a suitcase on the roof above the office containing approximately £250,000 in cash stored in plastic bags, tins and containers - one of which had “Will” written on it.

A further search uncovered a hydraulic press, moulds and white powder consistent with drug preparation, as well as a fridge stocked with six large bags of cocaine and amphetamine worth £14,000, alongside knives, scales and packaging materials.

Large quantities of suspected cutting agent were also recovered.

When William was arrested, he was found with cannabis, mobile phones and £10,000 in cash.

A forensic review of his devices revealed he had been running his own Telegram channel to offer large quantities of cannabis for sale.

DS Stu Peall, from our East Exploitation Team, said: “David Berry was a significant player in the sale of illegal drugs.

“Hopefully the public will be reassured by the sentence handed down to David, which reflects the seriousness of his offending.

“If you are aware of criminal activity in your area report it to us, confident that we will take the appropriate action.”

The investigation formed part of Operation Warrior, Lancashire Constabulary’s ongoing crackdown on serious and organised crime.

Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw added: “Successful outcomes like this demonstrate the tireless work being done to protect the public and show that Lancashire is taking a relentless approach to tackling organised crime.

“Strong deterrents and proactive enforcement, driven by local intelligence, are essential.

“Equally important is early intervention to stop crime before it escalates and to break the cycle of reoffending.”