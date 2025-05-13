Velocity Composites, Burnley | Velocity Composites

A Lancashire materials company has renewed its relationship with the UK's biggest defence contractor, BAE Systems, for a further three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Velocity Composites of Burnley is the leading supplier of advanced composite material kits to the aerospace market, also working with Airbus, Boeing, and GKN.

Velocity has been working with BAE Systems since 2010 and will continue to provide process material kits for the F35 and Typhoon programmes. Velocity has a close working relationship with BAE Systems, with teams regularly working at BAE Systems’ site in Samlesbury to manage inventory and support continuous improvement activity, as part of the contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Velocity Composites, Burnley | Velocity Composites

Jon Bridges, Chief Executive Officer of Velocity, said: “BAE Systems has been a key partner for many years, and we are delighted to continue our relationship. Our work with them helps to improve production standardisation and reduce the cost of composite part manufacture.

“As noted in our recent results, our business development teams are building on existing relationships in defence sector and developing our business case with other defence OEMs in Europe and the US.

“Global defence expenditure is rising, and our services are identical for defence customers who share similar issues to civil aircraft manufacturers in terms of the need to improve fuel and operating efficiencies.”

Rising costs

The company said its new contact with BAE includes a price increase to account for the increased costs of labour, energy and finance since it was last renewed.