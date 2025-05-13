Burnley business renews contract with BAE Systems for F35 and Typhoon materials

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 10:19 BST
Velocity Composites, Burnleyplaceholder image
Velocity Composites, Burnley | Velocity Composites
A Lancashire materials company has renewed its relationship with the UK's biggest defence contractor, BAE Systems, for a further three years.

Velocity Composites of Burnley is the leading supplier of advanced composite material kits to the aerospace market, also working with Airbus, Boeing, and GKN.

Velocity has been working with BAE Systems since 2010 and will continue to provide process material kits for the F35 and Typhoon programmes. Velocity has a close working relationship with BAE Systems, with teams regularly working at BAE Systems’ site in Samlesbury to manage inventory and support continuous improvement activity, as part of the contract.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Velocity Composites, Burnleyplaceholder image
Velocity Composites, Burnley | Velocity Composites

Jon Bridges, Chief Executive Officer of Velocity, said: “BAE Systems has been a key partner for many years, and we are delighted to continue our relationship. Our work with them helps to improve production standardisation and reduce the cost of composite part manufacture.

“As noted in our recent results, our business development teams are building on existing relationships in defence sector and developing our business case with other defence OEMs in Europe and the US.

“Global defence expenditure is rising, and our services are identical for defence customers who share similar issues to civil aircraft manufacturers in terms of the need to improve fuel and operating efficiencies.”

Rising costs

The company said its new contact with BAE includes a price increase to account for the increased costs of labour, energy and finance since it was last renewed.

Related topics:BAE SystemsBurnleyAirbusLancashireRAF
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice