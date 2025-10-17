Multiple items, including bank cards, were stolen from a home in Ormskirk.

The burglary occurred at a property on County Road between 10.15am and 11am on Friday, August 29.

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate that some time has passed since this incident.

“Our teams have been investigating behind the scenes but we now need your help.”

Anyone who recognises the man has been urged to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 417 of August 29, 2025

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.