A popular Bamber Bridge café has been left counting the cost after burglars smashed a window and stole £450 in cash.

Police said two people forced entry to The Pantry on School Lane in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Enquiries are ongoing and patrols have been stepped up in the area.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV or dashcam footage, or feel you can help in any way, please call 101 quoting log 207 of August 27.”

The burglary has left the café facing around £500 in repair and replacement costs.

The Pantry team said they had been “overwhelmed by the support and well wishes from our amazing community.”

A fundraising page set up to help the business had already raised more than £100 by Thursday afternoon.

In a statement on social media, the café said: “As many of you know, The Pantry has always been more than just a business – it’s a warm and welcoming space where we share good food, friendly faces, and a sense of community.

“Sadly, we recently experienced an unexpected setback when our window was broken and some of our stock was stolen.

“We’re incredibly grateful no one was hurt, but the repairs and replacement costs have left us with an extra burden of around £500.

The statement continued: “We’re reaching out to our wonderful community for support. If you’re able to contribute, no matter how small, it will help us cover these costs and get back to doing what we love most – serving you.

“Your kindness will go a long way in keeping The Pantry open, safe and thriving. Thank you for standing by us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting log 207 of August 27, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.