Emergency services were called to reports a building had collapsed in Union Road on Sunday (May 29).

Residents reported a section of wall of the Printers Arms pub had caved in, causing part of the roof to collapse.

Police closed the road at the at the junction with Moscow Mill Streetas firefighters made the area safe.

Emergency services were called to reports a building had collapsed in Union Road, Oswaldtwistle. (Credit: Google)

“The road is currently planned to be closed overnight,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.