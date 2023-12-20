Budding artists add to show home decor in Burscough

Two pupils from Burscough Priory Academy have won a competition to showcase their artwork in Redrow’s show homes.

Becca, 12 and Megan, 14, who both earned £100 vouchers to spend on art supplies, will have their artwork framed and hung within the show homes at Redrow’s The Grange at Yew Tree Park development, located on Liverpool Road South.

Entrants were asked to design a piece of artwork of their choice, based around the local area and in keeping with the design theme of the show homes.

“We were very impressed with the entries we received from Burscough Priory Academy, it was a difficult choice deciding which pieces of artwork would go on display,” said Sian Pitt, sales director at Redrow Lancashire.

From left, Becca and Megan with Redrow sales consultant Sofia Delgado.

“Pupils were given mood boards showing the interior colour schemes, furniture plans and overall design for the development’s two show homes The Ledsham and The Marlow.

“Becca and Megan’s designs both stood out and will make a wonderful addition to the decor.”

Samantha Nichols, art teacher at Burscough Priory Academy said: “This competition has been a fantastic opportunity for the school and pupils to showcase some of the fantastic artists that we have here at Burscough Priory.

“All the pupils who participated worked really hard on creating a unique piece of artwork that truly captures the essence of Burscough. Both Megan and Becca striking designs showed their individual artistic flare and really complement the aesthetic of the Redrow show homes.”

Redrow is currently building a new phase at The Grange at Yew Tree Park, which will include three four and five-bedroom designs.

Yew Tree Park is within easy reach of Preston, Liverpool, Southport and Manchester by train, and lies south of the main A59 Liverpool to Preston Road giving superb commuter access. Locally there is a wide choice of leisure and shopping facilities.