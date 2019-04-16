Buckshaw teacher and friends take on Great Wall of China in relentless charity challenge

A Buckshaw teacher is stepping up to a huge charity challenge as she takes on part of the Great Wall of China.

Victoria Hughes (40) will complete climbs of more than 10,000 relentless steps over eight days in October half-term with her best friend Rachel and sister-in-law Carrie. The trio will trek along the Yan mountains, either side of the Gubeikou Gateway, for a total of 29 hours.

And they hope to raise more than £13,000 for Cancer Research, a charity that is close to their hearts.

Victoria said: "Rachel's mum was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and we weren't expecting her to last another year. My auntie was also diagnosed with throat cancer this year and lost her voice box.

"We wanted to do the Great Wall of China for Rachel's 40th birthday but it was too expensive. We were doing Cancer Research walks and one came up for the Great Wall so it seemed like it was meant to be."





To prepare for the gruelling challenge, the trio will undertake Couch to 5K, Rough Runner, the Hero Assault Course, strength training, TrekFest across the Brecon Beacons and various other 5k and 10k events over the next few months. They are also holding a race night in June.





Victoria's 10-year-old daughter will also take part in the Hero Assault Course with her friends to help raise money for the trip.

"She's really sporty and athletic and I think it's brilliant that she's supporting us," said Victoria.

"We are currently training for this together. I will be away over her birthday but she insisted I go as she feels as strongly about this cause as we do."

To make a donation, please visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/vickys-great-wall-of-china-trek