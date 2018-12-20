Broughton man to stay off the booze for a year to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation

When Gary Southworth raises a glass to welcome in the New Year, he will take his last alcoholic drink until he toasts the arrival of 2020 – an abstinence he hopes will raise more than £1,500 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.



Gary, of Broughton, who works at Fulwood’s Royal Mail sorting office, was inspired to take on the challenge after watching an emotive TV advert on children undergoing cancer treatment.

The money raised will go towards games consoles, games and DVDs for the family room at Rosemere Cancer Centre’s Ribblesdale Ward which will be created in the spring.

Gary Southworth and his wife Sharon

The 46-year-old said: “I am more than happy for the money I raise to go towards gaming and films for younger patients and children visiting relatives on the ward, especially as it’s not something the ward would have the budget to buy.

“I am confident I will stick to my no alcohol pledge. During the week, I am up at 5am for work so I don’t usually drink but I do enjoy a glass of wine at the weekend with my partner Sharon, when we go out for a meal and when we’re on holiday.

“When I saw the ad about children going through cancer treatment, it really touched me. They have to give up so much, I thought I too would make a sacrifice to help local young people being treated here in Preston.”

Gary, who has received a promise from Royal Mail that it will support his challenge with a donation, is also going to gift the money he saves on alcohol during 2019 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation via his Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/gaz-southworth72 and is hoping family, friends and work colleagues will use the page to sponsor him to keep him going.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s head of fund-raising Dan Hill said: “It’s fantastic Gary wants to help younger cancer patients and children affected by cancer through a family member being treated.

“Games and films can provide essential respite from the treatment world through escapism and as such, their importance shouldn’t be under estimated. We’re obviously delighted Gary is going to help us fund them for the new Ribblesdale Ward where I’m sure they’ll be massively appreciated."