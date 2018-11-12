Brothers in Arms to be showcased in Woodplumpton

Blackburn Creative Arts presents Brothers in Arms, which brings to life the events of First World War in a moving and powerful performance, at St Annes Church, Woodplumpton, on Friday November 16, at 7pm.

The production will also include drama, film clips, images and music.

Written by Rev David Banbury, clergyman and former soldier to commemorate the centenary of the war, the performance tells the inspiring true story of two twin brothers, Noel and Christopher Chavasse. They were both highly decorated soldiers who bravely served with great distinction in the trenches of the First World War.

Tickets, at £6, can be bought at the door. Children are free.

