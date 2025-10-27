Brother of 'best smuggler' jailed in Preston for role in network bringing migrants from Turkey to UK
Anjan Ahmadi, 26, of Stefano Road, Preston, worked alongside his brother Amanj Hasan Zada, who led a Europe-wide criminal network offering illegal crossings to the UK.
Ahmadi acted as his brother’s “right-hand man”, booking travel tickets, keeping in contact with migrants and liaising with smugglers across Europe and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
He was arrested in July 2024 after National Crime Agency (NCA) officers uncovered evidence linking him to the gang.
During their investigation, officers found voice messages on his phone in which he referred a man wanting to reach the UK “not by dinghy” to another smuggler, saying: “Go with my name.”
Ahmadi pleaded guilty to facilitating illegal immigration to both the UK and the EU.
He was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison at Preston Crown Court on Monday, October 27.
His brother, Amanj Hasan Zada, was jailed for 17 years in November 2024 after being linked to several small-boat crossings from France to the UK in late 2023.
A video found by NCA investigators, believed to have been filmed in Iraq in 2021, showed Zada at a party being hailed as “the best smuggler” while throwing cash and firing a gun into the air.
Following Zada’s conviction, the NCA worked with law enforcement in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, leading to the arrest of three further members of the network, including two smugglers and a banker who handled the group’s money.
NCA Branch Commander Martin Clarke said: “Ahmadi played a crucial role in Zada’s criminal network, assisting him in moving people into the EU and then to the UK in small boats.
“These men didn’t care about the risks those they were moving faced, they just saw them as a commodity to be profited from and preyed upon their desperation.
The NCA currently has around 100 ongoing investigations into top-tier organised immigration crime networks.