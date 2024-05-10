Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a brutal murder that shocked a community - and the victim was only nine years old.

A Carleton man is trying to raise money for a memorial park sign in tribute to his sister who was brutally murdered as a child.

Dave Wade, 33, was not even born when his older sister Annette was mercilessly attacked and killed as she walked home through a field near her home, back in july 1989.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annette, who loved animals and was particularly fond of seals, was only nine years old and still at primary school.

The Fylde coast, and particularly the close-knit areas of Carleton and Poulton, were shocked and horrified after hearing she had been sexually assaulted and murdered, so close to the safety of her own home.

Her killer was itinerant John Healy, who had been camping rough in the field at the time.

Healy was later given a life sentence and remains behind bars to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, the land where she died is being developed as part of a 300-home estate by Story Homes and the housebuilder has agreed that a play area will be named in her memory.

It will be known forever as the Annette Wade Memorial Play Park

However, Dave says the original sign for the park was going to be so small that he decided to get a bigger one built - and he is trying to fund it through a GoFundMe campaign.

Dave, who still lives in Carleton, said: “It’s sad that I never got to know her because I wasn’t even born until two years after she died.

“She would have been 44 now, if she had lived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was obviouly a terrible thing to happen - I just don’t want her to be forgotten about.

Dave Wade is trying to raise funds for a park sign in memory of his muredred sister

“Unfortunately the developers aren’t contributing to the sign - it is going to cost around £700, so I’m doing it this way. I just hope people get behind it.

“When people wonder why the play park is called that, the free-standing sign will tell them.”

Dave says any extra money raised will go to the charity, Cancer Research UK.