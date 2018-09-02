Britney drives fans crazy with Blackpool show – in pictures

While Circus may not be the fans' choice of song, going by those around us, it seemed a fitting tribute to the surroundings as Britney Spears closed her Piece Of Me tour in Blackpool.

As our own global icon, Blackpool Tower - in all its illuminated glory - provided a unique backdrop in the Vegas Of The North for a show which has been playing in Las Vegas for four years, the pop icon put on a show to remember in front of a capacity 20,000 crowd.

Britney Spears plays the Tower Festival Headland in Blackpool, to close her Piece Of Me UK/European tour. PICS: DAVE NELSON

It was 100 minutes of high octane, full-out power pop from Britney, and while she may not have sung a single note and gave a shout out to Birmingham albeit quickly corrected to Blackpool, it seemed that no one cared for these faux pas as the audience sang along and bopped to their hearts content.

The show got off to a phenomenal start, with Britney and her dancers - worth the night out in their own right - hitting it hard with Work B*tch, Womaniser and Piece Of Me getting the party started.

Then it was right back to the beginning with (Hit Me) Baby One More Time, and while the 36 year old may not have donned the unforgettable school uniform from the songs video, there was no less impact in the many costumes she wore throughout the night.

It's safe to say, there'd be plenty of grannies worried about Britney catching her death on the Prom late at night in the tiny bikini-like sequined outfits. But, as the saying goes, if you've got it - flaunt it, and Britney's definitely got it.

Hit after hit - 25 in total including mash-ups - was rolled out along the conveyor belt showcase, and that is what it felt like; a little bit mechanical.

The show lacked personal touches; Britney never even seemed to register the Tower beaming down over her and the one time she addressed the audience she fluffed her lines. She could have been anywhere in the world.

But that didn't stop the Blackpool crowd having a fantastic time.

You don't go to a Britney gig for a vocal masterclass, but what you do get is an amazing night's entertainment.

I don't especially care if she did mime her way through it, I don't think there's too many performers out there could keep pace with the choreography on show without busting a lung or two - never mind then singing at the same time.

A little chance to breath would have been nice, for the audience as much as the cast, and a few minutes out from the frenetic pace - maybe for a ballad sung live, would have just taken it all to another level of brilliance and removed any question marks over how well Britney can/can't sing.

What Britney lacked in taking it to the crowd and making them feel part of the event, Mr Worldwide Pitbull in support drew us all in and was full of enthusiasm for the night.

His set, with tracks including On The Floor and DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love, was a powerhouse performance as a warm up to the main event, and when he declared: "Blackpool - you gotta save the best 'til last," 20,000 people believed him.

All misgivings about Ms Spears put aside, the outstanding coup of Fylde-based promoters Cuffe And Taylor persuading Britney's management to come to Blackpool is the big success story of the night.

Following last year's truly breath-taking performance from DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith, Britney coming to Blackpool is another huge step in the right direction of putting the resort back in the showbiz spotlight for an international audience.

The only question left to ask: Who's next?

