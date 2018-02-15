British Heart Foundation breaks world record of paper hearts

Well wishers and family members in Lancashire have helped The British Heart Foundation to smash a Guinness World Record for the longest chain of paper hearts as part of Heart Month.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) breaks The Guinness World Records Title for the worlds longest chain of paper hearts.

Through its network of more than 720 charity shops and thousands of supporters, the British Heart Foundation asked people to write messages of love and support for their loved ones, people battling heart disease or in memory of those they’ve lost.

With the help of volunteers, the charity created a chain of 17,939 of these hearts, surpassing the previous Guinness World Records title holder for longest chain of paper hearts of 11,288 by Moët Hennessy UK. The new record-holding chain measured almost one and a half miles long, the equivalent to 25 football pitches.

Residents in the North West helped contribute approximately 2,880 hearts to be included in the chain.

The Guinness World Records title attempt was supported by stars from the world of sport and entertainment, including Ulrika Jonsson, Esther Rantzen and the England Women’s Hockey Team, who all wrote personal messages to be included in the chain.

Simon Gillespie, CEO of the British Heart Foundation, said: “It’s with the help and support of people in the North West that the charity was able to break this record as a mark of solidarity for the seven million people in the UK fighting a daily battle with heart and circulatory disease. This includes around 843,600 people in the North West.

“Bringing together so many tender yet powerful messages of love, support and hope through this Guinness World Records title attempt shows that we’re standing united against heart and circulatory disease.”