Taking place from August 30 to September 1, the festival celebrated its fifth birthday.

To mark the occasion, organisers curated an exciting line-up that highlighted contemporary country, Americana and their subgenres.

Attendees could look forward to legendary songwriters and thrilling performances, including some who graced a festival stage for the very first time.

In a statement to festival-goers, organisers said: “Thank you for your support of live music.

“In a challenging year where over 100 independent festivals are expected to close their doors due to rising costs, your presence means the world to us and the grassroots musicians who rely on festival platforms.”

The main stage will be located in the iconic and world-famous Empress Ballroom, while two more stages will run back to back in the Arena.

The Pavilion and Horseshoe will also host the acoustic stage.

Previous headliners have included Graham Nash, Tom Odell, Ward Thomas, Nathan Carter, Amy Wadge, Lucy Spraggan, Donna Taggart, Campbell Jensen, Lisa McHugh, Wildwood Kin and Catherine McGrath.