Britain’s youngest drag queen attends school prom as flamboyant alter-ego and wows fellow Blackpool students
Lewis Fuller, 16, attended his prom on Friday as his drag persona, Kendall Cursed, sporting full makeup, a blonde wig, and a bright pink dress, earning a round of applause from classmates on arrival.
The teenager, who was also voted 'most likely to be famous' by his peers, said he has no regrets about his decision to show up in drag as Kendall Cursed as it was ‘something I’ve always wanted to do’.
On attending the prom as Kendall, Lewis said: "I was a bit nervous driving there but once we pulled up I was completely fine. I hadn't told many people that I had planned to come in drag - then when I got out the car everyone cheered. Everyone was telling me how gorgeous I looked, and how brave I was. It was honestly lovely."
Lewis, who became interested in drag after watching RuPaul's Drag Race, added: "RuPaul is a huge inspiration - because they are an inspiration to every drag queen. Krystal Versace, who won Drag Race season three, is also a massive inspiration to me because she was the youngest ever queen to win.
"So it shows that just because we are young, it doesn't mean we don't know what we are doing."
Lewis has previously performed as Kendall Cursed at Blackpool Pride and at another self-organised event, saying that Kendall loves being on stage because she loves entertaining others, while Lewis says that he's 'so grateful' he's been able to do this at such a young age.
"It just gives me such a rush and I love being able to entertain people.”
Lewis said that, as soon as he started doing drag, he knew he would go to prom as Kendall. By all accounts, the experience didn't disappoint thanks to the support of teachers and classmates, meaning that Kendall had a great time and felt the experience 'boosted his confidence'.
"Going to prom in drag was what I needed to do,” Lewis said. “It was more about a sense of fulfilment. It was a great night."
