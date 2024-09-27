Britain's Got Talent on the hunt for extraordinary performers to showcase their talents in Blackpool
Can you belt a tune like Sydnie Christmas, or is your dog the next Trip Hazard?
The Britain’s Got Talent auditions return to Blackpool this October, and the team are on the hunt for extraordinary performers to showcase their talents.
Those who take part could be in with a chance of winning a life-changing £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the legendary Royal Variety Performance.
In addition to auditioning, the show is also offering the unique opportunity to secretly nominate someone you know with an incredible talent to audition.
Whether that’s your neighbour, a friend or family member, you could help them share their talent with the world.
To apply or to nominate, simply visititv.com/bgtand you might change your life forever.
Now in its 18th series, Britain’s Got Talent is the biggest talent show on television, open to performers of all ages and all talents.
Successful applicants will be invited to perform at the iconic Blackpool Winter Gardens in front of a live audience and the Britain’s Got Talent judges this October.
