​Brig are eager for a brighter display for the visit of Leek Town

​Bamber Bridge were left counting the cost of a double red card which ultimately denied them victory over Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Brig were leading 1-0 when Adam Dodd was picked up two yellow cards within moments of each other with 15 minutes to go.

Six minutes later, boss Jamie Milligan was sent to the stands for dissent and Blyth equalised in the 83rd minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant John Hills felt both incidents were harsh, he said: “I think the ball has gone out of play and Doddy’s picked it up.

Adam Dodd

"Their striker has rushed into him to try to grab the ball and the referee booked him thinking he’s time wasting.

"He’s picked the ball up to give it him back, it’s not as though he has thrown it away. It’s a ridiculous yellow card.

"Then Doddy’s just said to the referee that he’s having a nightmare and the second yellow has come out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It gave the crowd a lift, it gave them a lift. They have got their equaliser and I honestly thought it was a foul on Jeff (Adubofour) on the back post but we got nothing from the ref all night.”

Brig are back at the Sir tom Finney Stadium this weekend when they host Leek Town.

"We have got to get back on it and be a bit brighter than what we were on Tuesday,” Hills said.

"We need to keep the ball a bit better, we weren’t at our best (against Blyth) even though we worked hard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​AFC Fylde will travel to Sutton United this weekend in the National League.

​Meanwhile, Southport are at home to Marine in the National League North, while Lancaster City are away to Whitby Town in the NPL Premier Division.

Clitheroe host Runcorn Linnets in the NPL West Division.

Tomorrow's fixtures: NWC Premier Division – Burscough v Bury, Longridge Town v Barnoldswick Town, Prestwich Heys v Charnock Richard; NWC First Division North – Euxton Villa v Garstang.