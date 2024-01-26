Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The vision to create a hydrogen-powered brewery in the heart of Lancashire could take a step closer next week.

In March 2023, it was announced that InBev and energy company Protium wanted to decarbonise Samlesbury Brewery, saving up to 11,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually – the equivalent to taking 5,800 cars off the road. To do this, they would need to build a new facility next to the brewery, which lies just off the A59 between Preston and Blackburn. Under the plans, Protium would fund, build, and operate the site for the brewery.

So, what's the latest?

Now, South Ribble Borough Council are being asked by Samlesbury Net Zero Ltd to consent to the erection of a hydrogen production facility and hydrogen vehicle refuelling station on land north of the existing brewery in Cuerdale Lane, comprising of storage tanks, dispatch facilities, a pipeline and access road to the brewery and associated works.

A raft of objections have been put to the council, including concerns that the site lies within the Green Belt. But council officers say "the very special circumstances put forward by the applicant are considered to clearly outweigh the harm to the Green Belt."

AB Inbev Brewery at Samlesbury

What are the concerns?

The main concerns raised by residents include that the development undermines the function of the Green Belt, it will lead to the loss of wildlife and agricultural lane, it would affect residential amenity, could increase flooding, could cause light and noise pollution and could generate heavy vehicle traffic. Samlesbury and Cuerdale Parish Council has also objected to the proposal. A report states councillors "feel it is inappropriate to destroy such lands to build a facility to reduce carbon emissions".

Responses

South Ribble’s Ecology Consultant (GMEU) has concluded that there are unlikely to be any significant ecological issues associated with this development. National Highways have no objection to the proposal, and Natural England considers that the proposed development "will not have significant adverse impacts on designated sites".

United Utilities have asked that the applicant continues discussions with them over drainage proposals and how the development could impact existing effluent at Blackburn Wastewater Treatment Works, and South Ribble Environmental Health team have asked that the applicant looks at extending / enhancing the existing ditch or creating a new area of wet ditch along part of the proposed hedgerow.

How would it work?

The hydrogen gas would be transferred to the brewery’s boilers via a pipeline to be used instead of natural gas. Hydrogen gas would also be compressed and stored in tanks on site before being used to refuel hydrogenpowered brewery vehicles. The primary emission from the process is oxygen. The electrolysis process does not produce carbon dioxide or any other significant waste products. The applicant say they will secure their electrical supply through a green energy tariff, and water from existing supply sources.

How would it be accessed?

The Budweiser brewery in Cuerdale Lane, Samlesbury.

The main access would be a new roundabout located in the site’s south-western corner. This would connect via a new spur to the existing Inbev site hardstanding, with heavy good vehicles accessing the filling station only from within the brewery’s secure confines. A new entrance onto Vicarage Lane (western side) would also be introduced for emergency and maintenance vehicles.

What about jobs?

The report by SRBC officers says the planned development will create a small number of new jobs; however, "it will also contribute to safeguarding significant number of existing jobs at AB Inbev Ltd by supporting the facility to move to more sustainable, green energy use."

Officer's recommendation

SRBC officers have recommended that planning committee members approve the plans. They say the development will not result in harm to residential amenity, ecology, trees or highway safety. They say: "The very special circumstances identified...namely the benefits of renewable energy production and the economic benefits deriving from the scheme are sufficient to clearly outweigh the harm to the Green Belt by reason of inappropriateness, and other harm resulting from the proposal."

When would it be ready?