BREAKING: Eden Project reveals vision for Morecambe attraction

The Eden Project has unveiled its vision for Eden Project North in Morecambe.

The Cornwall-based environmental charity presented new images and details to its northern partners, the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, Lancaster University, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster City Council.

Eden and its partners successfully completed a feasibility study in September and are now seeking funding to make the project a reality.

Central to the vision is a series of pavilions inspired by mussels, which could house a variety of environments.

The plan is for a destination that combines indoor and outdoor experiences, connecting people with the internationally-significant natural environment of Morecambe Bay while also enhancing well-being.

Its vision of a seaside resort for the twenty-first century includes reimagined lidos, gardens, performance spaces, immersive experiences and observatories.

Eden is working with Grimshaw, the architecture firm who designed its world-famous Rainforest and Mediterranean Biomes, to create this unique structure for Morecambe with a focus on the marine environment.

A prime site on the Morecambe seafront is the proposed location for Eden Project North. The area was formerly occupied by the Bubbles swimming pool and Dome theatre.

Dave Harland, chief executive of Eden Project International Limited, said: “We’re incredibly proud to present our vision for Eden Project North and hope that the people of Morecambe and the surrounding area are as excited about it as we are.

“We aim to reimagine what a seaside destination can offer, with a world-class tourist attraction that is completely in tune with its natural surroundings.

“Morecambe is a unique and beautiful location, perfectly situated near the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales. It’s so heartening to be working with partners who share our ambitions and aspirations for the town and region.”

Eden Project North will be designed to help the regeneration of the area socially, economically and environmentally.

Eden in Cornwall has contributed £2 billion to the local economy and welcomed more than 20 million visitors since it fully opened in 2001.