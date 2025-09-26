Brazen burglars sneaked into a Preston outhouse four times to steal a vacuum cleaner, washing detergent and food.

The burglary happened at a property in the Fulwood Row area of the city on July 5.

An investigation has been ongoing since the incident and officers are now asking for the public's help.

Officers want to identify these two people after brazen burglars sneaked into a Preston outhouse four times | Lancashire Police

Detectives have released CCTV footage of two people they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

“We are asking for your help to see if you recognise them,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0322 of July 5.