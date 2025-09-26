Brazen burglars sneak into Preston outhouse four times to steal vacuum cleaner, washing detergent and food
The burglary happened at a property in the Fulwood Row area of the city on July 5.
An investigation has been ongoing since the incident and officers are now asking for the public's help.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Detectives have released CCTV footage of two people they want to speak to as part of their investigation.
“We are asking for your help to see if you recognise them,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0322 of July 5.