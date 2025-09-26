Brazen burglars sneak into Preston outhouse four times to steal vacuum cleaner, washing detergent and food

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2025, 08:34 BST
Brazen burglars sneaked into a Preston outhouse four times to steal a vacuum cleaner, washing detergent and food.

The burglary happened at a property in the Fulwood Row area of the city on July 5.

Most Popular

An investigation has been ongoing since the incident and officers are now asking for the public's help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers want to identify these two people after brazen burglars sneaked into a Preston outhouse four timesplaceholder image
Officers want to identify these two people after brazen burglars sneaked into a Preston outhouse four times | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Detectives have released CCTV footage of two people they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

“We are asking for your help to see if you recognise them,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0322 of July 5.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashirePolicePreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice