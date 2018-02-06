Brave mum Roisin pulls together a rambling army to walk along Hadrian's Wall in the fight against cancer

A mum is to walk a stretch of Hadrian’s Wall after finding out she’s battling cancer for the second time in four years.

Roisin first shared her cancer story after her original diagnosis in 2014 : https://www.lep.co.uk/news/health/roisin-s-baby-joy-rocked-by-breast-cancer-torment-1-6727791

Roisin Pelan, 36, from Ashton, who is battling cancer for the second time in four years, with daughter Ivy three and partner Matthew

Roisin Pelan, from Ashton, has spent the past three years in remission but was told by doctors last month that her cancer had returned.

Roisin, 36, was first diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago while she was 34 weeks pregnant with her daughter, Ivy, three.

She said: “The doctors induced my pregnancy at 36 weeks, gave me a mastectomy six days later, and then blasted me with chemo.

“I also went on to have a risk reducing mastectomy a year later on my ‘good breast’, and then reconstruction, which was really tough.”

Roisin was first diagnosed with breast cancer whilst pregnant in 2014

Since being in remission, Roisin has undergone regular checks to ensure the cancer hadn’t made a return, but she became concerned last August when she had 'a funny feeling' behind her left breast and under her arm.

Following some further checks, and the discovery of another lump above her collar bone, she went in for an ultrasound, biopsy and a CT scan, only to find out the cancer had come back.

Roisin was told the return of her cancer meant she was at the advanced stage ‘3C’ and has since been advised she will be on some form of treatment for the rest of her life.

She added: “They mentioned the words ‘not curable’ and couldn’t answer me when I asked if I would be here in 10 years’ time.

Just six days after giving birth, Roisin underwent a mastectomy

“I absolutely fell to pieces. I immediately thought of Ivy – she needs me. I couldn’t get out of bed for five days, we cried, I couldn’t eat; I felt like I was fighting a losing battle.”

Roisin said hearing the words, ‘incurable’ has ‘hit the family for six’, but she added reading the survivor stories and having a network of support around her is keeping her motivated to fight the disease.

Within days of being given the news, she was inundated with gifts and words of support from friends, family, and her hundreds of Facebook followers.

She also spoke to a lady who nudged her in the right direction by telling her never to use the word ‘incurable’, so instead, she now uses the word ‘treatable,’ which has a much more positive connotation.

And some of her friends have now taken action into their own hands.

Roisin’s sister-in-law, Lisa Brown, came up with the idea to give something back and join the cause for finding a cure for cancer.

Setting up a fundraising page, Lisa decided to get a group of defiant women together and attempt the Hadrian’s Wall Hike in association with Race for Life, in aid of Cancer Research.

The group of ladies, who have aptly named themselves ‘Roisin’s Rambling Army’, are to set off on the 26-mile hike on Saturday, June 9.

And, they’ve already pulled together a battalion of more than 50 women and are well on their way to smashing their £1,000 fundraising target, with around £750 raised already.

Roisin said: “The support has been ridiculous. So many people have got involved – around 50 have said they’re interested and 30 have signed up already.

“It’s just so lovely to feel the support of so many beautiful ladies; I’ll be hobbling along the 26-mile walk too.”

Roisin and her family, including partner, Michael Brown, 33, are prepared to do all it takes to ensure she gets to see her little girl grow up, and to beat the disease once and for all.

And as the Hadrian’s Wall Hike is a female only fundraising event, the men in her life thought it only right to do something to show support as well.

Michael and his friends are hoping to arrange, ‘A Mile in her Shoes,’ and will hot-foot it around Avenham Park wearing high heels, before finishing off with a tug of war…still clad in three-inch ankle breakers.

Roisin said: “I’m thinking positively and surrounding myself with fighting talk.

To support Roisin’s Rambling Army, or to donate to Cancer Research: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/roisins-race-for-life-32

Read more on Roisin's blog: https://fightingpantsareon.wordpress.com/2018/02/05/picc-chop-boom-%E2%9A%A1%F0%9F%8C%88/