Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sky’s beloved comedy series Brassic has been filming scenes for its final season in Lancashire this week...and the location has raised a few eyebrows!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, which stars Michelle Keegan and Chorley’s Joe Gilgun, has been busy filming in Lancashire ahead of its seventh and final season on Sky Max.

In January, the Post reported cast and crew were shooting scenes in Burnley’s Towneley Hall, but this week the show’s stars were spotted filming at one of Lancashire’s less salubrious locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eyebrows were raised at the choice of locale - an allegedly notorious ‘dogging spot’ (according to those in the know!).

Sky's beloved comedy series Brassic has been filming scenes for its final season in Lancashire this week...and the location has raised quite a few eyebrows! | Brassic / Sky

Stars including Michelle Keegan were reportedly among the crew filming scenes down Stones Bank Road, off the A666 Blackburn Road between Darwen and Bolton, near Delph Reservoir.

“Went down the A666 earlier and the road off was closed and looked like there was a car being filmed at one end. Does anybody know what’s going on down there?,” asked a curious motorist on a local Facebook page.

But it wasn’t the usual ‘filming’ taking place along the secluded rural lane, according to inquisitive locals who popped down for a gander.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On first sight, nothing appeared out of the ordinary - a crowd of people, some with cameras, huddled around a Citroen Saxo. But on this occasion it was the cast of Brassic who where reportedly parked up by the side of the road, as the show’s production team filmed scenes for the latest series.

Stars including Michelle Keegan were reportedly among the Brassic crew filming scenes in Stones Bank Road, off the A666 Blackburn Road between Darwen and Bolton on Monday (February 24) | Google

What other locations feature in Brassic?

The show’s first season was primarily filmed in East Lancashire, with the mill town Bacup often standing in for the fictional town of Hawley - inspired by Gilgun's hometown Chorley.

Further filming locations in Lancashire have included Burnley’s Towneley Hall, Accrington Stanley‘s home ground and Blackpool’s North Pier, as well as Haigh Hall in Wigan and Arley Hall in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brassic launched on Sky in 2019, quickly becoming the network’s highest-rated 60-minute comedy series ever. The show continues to be the highest-rated Sky Original comedy each year it has been on air.

Michelle Keegan filming Brassic in Bacup in 2023 | Submitted

When is Brassic season 7 out?

The show’s co-creators Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst have confirmed that season 7 will be Brassic’s final season.

The new series is set to air on Sky Max later this year, but a release date has not been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the announcement of the new season, Danny Brocklehurst said: "Season 7! How did this happen?!? Brassic is a delight to make and it's a privilege to create more chaos for our loyal and loving audience."

Similarly, head of comedy commissioning at Sky Studios, Alex Moody, said: "We couldn’t be happier that Vinnie and the gang will return for another raucous ride, bringing heart, laughs and Farmer Jim’s unrivalled swear count back to Sky for a seventh series."