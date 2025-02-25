Brassic star Michelle Keegan filming scenes for series 7 at notorious Lancashire 'dogging hotspot' off A666
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The show, which stars Michelle Keegan and Chorley’s Joe Gilgun, has been busy filming in Lancashire ahead of its seventh and final season on Sky Max.
In January, the Post reported cast and crew were shooting scenes in Burnley’s Towneley Hall, but this week the show’s stars were spotted filming at one of Lancashire’s less salubrious locations.
Eyebrows were raised at the choice of locale - an allegedly notorious ‘dogging spot’ (according to those in the know!).
Stars including Michelle Keegan were reportedly among the crew filming scenes down Stones Bank Road, off the A666 Blackburn Road between Darwen and Bolton, near Delph Reservoir.
“Went down the A666 earlier and the road off was closed and looked like there was a car being filmed at one end. Does anybody know what’s going on down there?,” asked a curious motorist on a local Facebook page.
But it wasn’t the usual ‘filming’ taking place along the secluded rural lane, according to inquisitive locals who popped down for a gander.
On first sight, nothing appeared out of the ordinary - a crowd of people, some with cameras, huddled around a Citroen Saxo. But on this occasion it was the cast of Brassic who where reportedly parked up by the side of the road, as the show’s production team filmed scenes for the latest series.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
What other locations feature in Brassic?
The show’s first season was primarily filmed in East Lancashire, with the mill town Bacup often standing in for the fictional town of Hawley - inspired by Gilgun's hometown Chorley.
Further filming locations in Lancashire have included Burnley’s Towneley Hall, Accrington Stanley‘s home ground and Blackpool’s North Pier, as well as Haigh Hall in Wigan and Arley Hall in Bolton, Greater Manchester.
Brassic launched on Sky in 2019, quickly becoming the network’s highest-rated 60-minute comedy series ever. The show continues to be the highest-rated Sky Original comedy each year it has been on air.
When is Brassic season 7 out?
The show’s co-creators Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst have confirmed that season 7 will be Brassic’s final season.
On the announcement of the new season, Danny Brocklehurst said: "Season 7! How did this happen?!? Brassic is a delight to make and it's a privilege to create more chaos for our loyal and loving audience."
Similarly, head of comedy commissioning at Sky Studios, Alex Moody, said: "We couldn’t be happier that Vinnie and the gang will return for another raucous ride, bringing heart, laughs and Farmer Jim’s unrivalled swear count back to Sky for a seventh series."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.