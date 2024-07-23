Brand new mural of Preston North End legend Sir Tom Finney appears in city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand new mural depicting Preston North End legend Sir Tom Finney has appeared in the city centre.

Located on the outside wall of Urban Kitchens on Moor Lane on the way up to Moor Park and just a stone’s throw from PNE’s Deepdale Stadium, the new mural was produced by local artist Shawn Sharpe in honour of the city’s preeminent footballing legend.

Katie Rushton (National World)

Celebrating in impact that Sir Tom, who was knighted in 1998 and who took part in three World Cups with England, had on not only the football club during his time as a player but also his charity work in the local area, the mural’s unveiling comes after weeks of speculation as to what it could be.

Kate Holderness, who is the Director of Urban Kitchens, said that the whole family business was ‘extremely proud of Sir Tom’ and that it was a ‘no-brainer’ when it came to deciding to depict him on the mural, with the final piece having taken inspiration from his famous statue standing outside Deepdale.

Praising the uniquely talented Shawn, whom Kate described as as ‘a dream to work with’ and ‘a lovely young lad with enthusiasm and a huge amount of talent’, Kate also revealed that Urban Kitchens was planning an official unveiling event to introduce the mural properly to the public in October.

In talks with the football clubs to have PNE representatives as well as members of Sir Tom’s family at the event, Kate said that the mural was an example of the kind of artwork paying tribute to Preston and it’s famous sons and daughters that the city needs more of.