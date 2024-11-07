Boyzone star Shane Lynch to switch on Chorley's Christmas lights this year

Former Boyzone band member Shane Lynch will switch on Chorley's Christmas lights this year.

When will the Christmas lights be switched on?

Chorley’s Christmas lights switch on will return on Sunday, November 17.

There will be special guests, a spectacular line-up of entertainment, plus the Totally Locally Chorley Christmas Market.

Who will switch on this year’s lights?

Chorley Council has announced that this year’s special guest turning the Christmas Lights on for Chorley will be pop sensation and Chorley Football Club shareholder, Shane Lynch.

The Irish Boyzone star, well known for hits such as ‘Love Me For a Reason’, will switch the lights on following a fantastic afternoon of stage entertainment, hosted by BBC Radio Lancashire’s Graham Liver.

Is the event free-to-attend?

Yes.

When will the entertainment begin?

The event, sponsored by local takeaway food app Chorley Eats, will see entertainment on the Market Street stage begin at 1pm through to the big switch on at 5pm.

performances by Elton John Tribute - Young Elton, James B Partridge famous for his assembly bangers, The Red Rosettes Show Chorus, local performer Lauren Wood and artists from Inspire Youth Zone.

Shane will be accompanied on stage by players and representatives from Chorley FC to join in the festivities.

When will the market open?

The Totally Locally Chorley Christmas Market will run from 10am – 6pm, with an array of local independent traders, children’s rides, and an opportunity to meet Santa.

Some of the stalls on Chorley’s covered market including the 1498 food stalls will also be open on the day.

What has Chorley Council said about the event?

Coun Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, said “Once again, there’ll be a fantastic line up of entertainment and something for everyone at the Christmas Lights Switch On.

“We’re so pleased to be welcoming Shane Lynch to do the honours of turning the Christmas Lights On, who is not only well known for his pop career but also plays an integral role in enhancing the visibility of our local football club, Chorley FC.

“The popular Christmas Market organised by Totally Locally Chorley will also be back in the town centre on the same day, so we can’t wait to see everyone shopping locally, enjoying the stage entertainment and getting the party started for Christmas in Chorley.”