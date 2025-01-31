Boy wanted after robbery at Power Vape Shop in Preston city centre
The incident occurred at the Power Vape Shop in Fishergate on December 8.
Officers today released a CCTV image of a boy they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Since it happened, a number of enquiries have taken place and now we are asking for your help to trace him.
“If you recognise him, please contact 101 – quoting log 0933 of 8th December 2024 – or email [email protected].”
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.