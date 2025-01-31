Boy wanted after robbery at Power Vape Shop in Preston city centre

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Jan 2025, 15:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A young boy is wanted in connection with a robbery at vape shop in Preston.

The incident occurred at the Power Vape Shop in Fishergate on December 8.

Officers today released a CCTV image of a boy they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers want to identify this boy after a robbery at a vape shop in Preston city centreOfficers want to identify this boy after a robbery at a vape shop in Preston city centre
Officers want to identify this boy after a robbery at a vape shop in Preston city centre | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Since it happened, a number of enquiries have taken place and now we are asking for your help to trace him.

“If you recognise him, please contact 101 – quoting log 0933 of 8th December 2024 – or email [email protected].”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Related topics:PrestonLancashire PoliceLancashirePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice