Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young boy is wanted in connection with a robbery at vape shop in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred at the Power Vape Shop in Fishergate on December 8.

Officers today released a CCTV image of a boy they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to identify this boy after a robbery at a vape shop in Preston city centre | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Since it happened, a number of enquiries have taken place and now we are asking for your help to trace him.

“If you recognise him, please contact 101 – quoting log 0933 of 8th December 2024 – or email [email protected].”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.