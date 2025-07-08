Nearly £9,000 has been raised by the public to support the grieving family of a four-year-old boy who tragically died after a gravestone fell on him in a Lancashire cemetery.

The boy, named locally as Eli David, was at Rawtenstall Cemetery on Saturday afternoon when the incident occurred.

Emergency services were called but Eli could not be saved, Lancashire Police said.

Hundreds of people have donated towards funeral costs for a four-year-old boy killed in a "freak accident" when a gravestone fell on him in a Lancashire cemetery | Google

His relative, Donna Miller, has set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe, with more than 600 people having donated nearly £15,000.

Ms Miller said her niece, Eli’s mother, Jessica, and husband Tommy, who have two other children, lost their son due to a “freak accident”.

She added: “All donations no matter how small will help this young family massively and help them deal with this unexpected tragedy.”

Officers confirmed the incident is being treated as a tragic accident and that no suspicious circumstances are involved. A file will be passed to the coroner.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: “As many of you are already aware there was a tragic incident in Rawtenstall yesterday and we just wanted to give you the latest.

“We were called to Rawtenstall Cemetery at 1pm yesterday (July 5) following reports a gravestone had fallen onto a child.

“Tragically, and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the boy sadly died. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.”

Police said the boy’s family have asked for privacy.

Rossendale Borough Council, responsible for the cemetery in Rawtenstall, first established in 1877 and covering 17 acres, said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a young child at Rawtenstall Cemetery today.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this devastating time.

“Rossendale Borough Council is working with all relevant agencies to understand the circumstances of this incident.”

Andy MacNae, Labour MP for Rossendale and Darwen, said: “My thoughts go out to the family and everyone affected by the tragic incident in Rawtenstall cemetery today which has claimed the life of a four year old boy, whose death is not being treated as suspicious.”

To visit the GoFundMe page, click HERE.