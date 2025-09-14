Boxing icon Ricky Hatton has been found dead in his home in Hyde at the age of 46.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a body had been found at Hatton's address and that the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Ricky Hatton has been found dead at the age of 46 | Getty Images

A GMP spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14. The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his boxing career, Ricky Hatton had held multiple world championship and UK titles. Additionally he has also been named Fighter of the Year in 2015.

Ricky Hatton was due to return to the ring in December.