Boss Andy Preece convinced Magpies won’t be Lambs to slaughter against leaders Tamworth

The Lambs are 12 points clear of second-placed Scunthorpe United and appear odd-on to lift the title.

They have not been beaten since December 9 and have not conceded a goal in their past nine games.

However, they head to Victory Park this evening to take on a Chorley side who have won their past three league games and sit in fourth spot in the table.

Chorley's Mike Calveley, right, and Adam Henley in action against Southport (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

On Saturday, they produced arguably their best performance of the season in dismantling Southport 3-0 at home.

The victory and the performance was fitting for the Magpies who had designated the fixture as a special fundraiser for the wife of striker Jack Sampson.

Hannah Sampson has been diagnosed with cancer and the club have been raising money to help the couple cope as she undergoes treatment.

Boss Andy Preece told the ChorleyFCTV: “I don’t think it would have mattered where the players were on Saturday, with what was going on, there was no way they were going to lose that game. I thought some of the football we played was magnificent. I just thought every single player in the team was an eight out of 10 and above.”

Preece admits he has been hugely impressed with Tamworth this season, but believes his players have got what it takes to inflict a rare defeat on them.

"Tamworth have been fantastic this season,” said Preece. “To be as far ahead of Scunthorpe as they are what with the means that Scunthorpe have got, every credit.

"It’s a fantastic story, they deserve it and are a very good side.

“They have got nine clean sheets in a row, unbeaten in a long, long time, they are just relentless.

"But it’s a game that we look forward to. We will have no fear and it’s a game which we feel we have a chance in.”

"It will be good to see how far away we are from them, but our home record I think is won eight, drawn one and lost one in the last 10 so it’s a bit of a fortress.”