Bosses at Booths supermarket are looking to increase the opening hours at one of their village shops.

The family-owned company is seeking permission from South Ribble Borough Council (SRBC) to alter the trading conditions at its Longton site in Liverpool Road.

Currently, the shop is only open to customers from 7am to 10pm on weekdays, Saturdays and Bank or Public Holidays and from 9am to 8pm on Sundays. The application seeks provide an additional hour in the morning on weekdays and Saturdays and an additional hour in the morning and two hours in the afternoon on Sundays and public holidays.

Why?

Booths say extending the opening hours “is a strategic decision with several justifications.” They say:

- They’re responding to changing customer shopping habits and “the 24/7 convenience of online shopping and busy modern lifestyles have led to a growing expectation for extended store hours. By aligning with these changing habits, the supermarket can better cater to customer needs, improve customer satisfaction, and remain relevant in a rapidly evolving retail landscape.”

- “To remain profitable and stand out in a crowded market, it is essential to differentiate from competitors. Extending opening hours is a way to provide a unique selling proposition.”

- They are serving a growing population due to housing developments in the area.

- Extending operating hours allows for greater flexibility that can lead to a reduction in emissions and costs.

What about the impact on neighbours?

Booths bosses say the changes would not negatively affect neighbours. Their letter to SRBC says that the majority of customer activity is contained within the store itself and the coming and going of customers “is a relatively low-level impact activity.” They say that delivery of goods to the supermarket using larger vehicles would not fall outside of the hours already in use.

Booths in Longton