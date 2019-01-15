Booths enjoys strong sales over festive period

Have your say

Lancashire-based food and drink retailer Booths recorded strong Christmas sales with a 3.3 per cent increase over the key three-week trading period to January 5.

The Preston-headquartered firm said Christmas profits grew ahead of sales – 4.5 per cent up on 2017.

Chairman and CEO Edwin Booth said, “Booths performed very well in a highly competitive market over Christmas.

“We focussed on offering the very best traditional Christmas food and drink with flair and purpose. Customers trust Booths for quality, service, knowledge and our commitment to find the very best suppliers. I’m delighted with our Christmas performance and the positive momentum that we are achieving throughout the business.”

Booths’ click & collect service delivered an impressive 15 per cent growth and a 25 per cent uplift in sales over the New Year period.

Traditional Christmas favourites showed the strongest performance with record sales for turkey and trimmings recording an increase of 10 per cent .

Booths smoked salmon sales were up nearly 25 per cent and Booths gammon up 25 per cent .

Booths’ wines performed particularly well.

The biggest selling wine by value was Booths Prosecco, with sales of Malbec wines up 50 per cent. Booths Port sales increased by 24per cent , a fitting celebration of Booths’ 30 year partnership with supplier Quinta de la Rosa.

Craft beers and spirits still remain on trend with Booths selling 65,000 bottles of gin and 500,000 bottles of ale and lager.

Mr Booth said: “I’m very proud of the dedication shown by our colleagues and suppliers this Christmas.

“Great credit goes to the teams who worked tirelessly throughout the year to deliver the very best service, range and value for our Booths customers.”