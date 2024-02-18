Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Get ready to dance for some prizes as Bongo's Bingo has announced it will be returning to Preston next month.

The popular party night will be held once again at Riva Showbar, 53 Tithebarn Street, on Saturdays - March 23 and 30 and also Saturday, April 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offering bingo with a difference, it’s a crazy mix of traditional bingo, dance-offs, rave intervals, audience participation and countless magical moments, currently taking place in almost 50 locations around the world.

Prizes up for grabs include Henry the Hoover.