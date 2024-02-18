Bongo's Bingo is back in Preston - here's how you can get your hands on some tickets
Get ready to dance for some prizes as Bongo's Bingo has announced it will be returning to Preston next month.
The popular party night will be held once again at Riva Showbar, 53 Tithebarn Street, on Saturdays - March 23 and 30 and also Saturday, April 27.
Offering bingo with a difference, it’s a crazy mix of traditional bingo, dance-offs, rave intervals, audience participation and countless magical moments, currently taking place in almost 50 locations around the world.
Bongo’s Bingo is a wild shared social extravaganza and a night of pure nostalgic escapism, with the chance to win iconic prizes from giant pink unicorns and Henry Hoovers to mobility scooters and karaoke machines at each and every show. You can purchase tickets HERE.