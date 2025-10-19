It’s nearly time for Bonfire Night, and if you’re wondering what to do and where to go, take a look at the pages below.
There’s some huge events - and quieter ones too - happening all across Lancashire with something for everyone.
1. Gisburne Park Estate
This is the north's largest bonfire, hosted by Ribble FM, ND takes place on Saturday, November 1, hosted by Ribble FM.
A firework display will be choreographed by Optimum Fireworks,there will be food and drink by Hindelinis, and a live DJ afterparty featuring sax and percussion.
There will be VIP packages, bubble machine and glitter station.
See website for prices - https://www.ribblesdalepark.com/event/bonfire-and-fireworks/
Photo: Gino Santa Maria
2. No fireworks bonfire event at Brockholes
A wildlife-friendly bonfire night takes place at Brockholes - with no fireworks - on November 1.
This wildlife-friendly event is specially designed for families with young children. Your ticket includes free parking and access to a wide range of activities, with no hidden costs. Each person receives three game/activity tickets included in the price, ensuring a fun and affordable evening for the whole family.
It is perfect for little ones who love nature but may not enjoy the usual noisy festivities. No fireworks and no loud rides - there will be a kids magic show, animal ballon making and a Punch and Judy.
Runs from 5pm to 8pm. | National World Photo: Lancashire Post
3. Late Night Riding & Fireworks at Pleasure Beach Resort
The end of season finale is on November 29, where we will be having a firework display at 5pm. The theme will be Christmas.
Ride rollercoasters and watch a spectacular show with music and entertainment.
General admission prices apply. | submit Photo: submit
4. Bamber Bridge FC
A fireworks event will take place at Bamber Bridge FC on Sunday, November 2.
Gates will be open from 4 pm and the display will start at approximately 7.15pm. In additional to the fireworks there will be children's rides and fairground games.
The club house bar will be open serving drinks and refreshments. Hot food will also be on sale.
Admission is by cash or card on the gate. (Adults £10, children £5, family tickets £20)
Admission gates will also have donation buckets and in the clubhouse.
Sparklers are not permitted in the ground and there will be no parking on the car park. | Bamber Bridge FC