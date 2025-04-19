Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bomb disposal experts have been called to central Lancashire this morning.

The incident was sparked after an angler found what are suspected to be two grenade type devices at the side of the Rivngton Rivington reservoir on the outskirts of Chorley.

He saw the devices in the mud as he was fishing.

Police have cordoned off an area at Rivington reservoir | National World

Police believe the devices are training grenades from the 1940s to 1960s.

Lancashire Police said: “The items were found shortly before 8am today (Saturday, April 19)

“We are at the scene and a team from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are on route.

“There is a cordon in place at the moment and we would ask you to stay away from the area for now while we deal with the situation. We will update you further when we can.Thanks for your understanding and cooperation.“

It is understood the devices have now been been deactivated.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said: "A team from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have attended the site on Horrobin LAne and assessed the devices which appear to be training grenades from the 1940s-1960s.

"They were previously deactivated posed no threat. The cordon has now been stood down and the area is open again for public access."