A bogus Blackpool builder who swindled elderly and vulnerable victims out of thousands of pounds for work that was never done has been jailed.

Patrick Coyle, 56, of Common Edge Road, Blackpool, targeted victims across Bispham, Lytham, Blackpool, Oldham and North Wales, conning them out of a total of £25,000.

Coyle, who described himself as a builder, took money in advance for repair work but either failed to finish the jobs or never started them at all.

In one case, he quoted a homeowner £9,000 for repairing a wall, prompting the victim to ask whether “the bricks were made of pure gold”.

Several victims told police they were left feeling anxious and betrayed.

One woman said Coyle knew her husband was dying and took advantage of her vulnerable situation to exploit her.

Coyle pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and was sentenced to 28 months in prison at Preston Crown Court today (October 31).

Recorder Clancy described his crimes as “calculated and shameful”.

Detective Constable Jim Hall, from Lancashire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “Coyle’s behaviour is absolutely despicable.

“In targeting his victims, he has preyed on mainly elderly or vulnerable people and exploited them for his own personal financial gain.

“I welcome the custodial sentence given to him today.”