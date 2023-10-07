Body of missing Blackburn man John Airey found in Pleasington
Police on Wednesday (October 4) launched an appeal to find John Airey who had not been seen “for a few days.”
Officers said they were growing concerned for the 41-year-old’s welfare and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Following the appeal, the body of a man was found in the Pleasington area of Blackburn on Friday afternoon (October 6).
Police sadly confirmed the man was John on Saturday afternoon (October 7).
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “His family are aware of the tragic development.
“John’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.
“Thank you to everybody for sharing our previous appeal.”