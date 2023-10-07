News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Body of missing Blackburn man John Airey found in Pleasington

A body was found during the search for a missing man from Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police on Wednesday (October 4) launched an appeal to find John Airey who had not been seen “for a few days.”

Officers said they were growing concerned for the 41-year-old’s welfare and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the appeal, the body of a man was found in the Pleasington area of Blackburn on Friday afternoon (October 6).

John Airey (Credit: Lancashire Police)John Airey (Credit: Lancashire Police)
John Airey (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

Police sadly confirmed the man was John on Saturday afternoon (October 7).

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “His family are aware of the tragic development.

“John’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.

“Thank you to everybody for sharing our previous appeal.”