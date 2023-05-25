Earlier today, we reported how emergency services were attending an incident near the Blackpool Comedy Carpet and police had cordoned off the area around it, including the beach.

At the time, it was not known what the incident involved but police have now provided a tragic update.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 6.27am today to a report that a body had been found on Blackpool beach, near to Blackpool Tower.

Emergency services attend to reports of a body on Blackpool beach. Picture taken at 8:45am on Thursday, May 25.

“Emergency services attended and very sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”

