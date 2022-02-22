Body found in Skelmersdale as police launch investigation

A body was found in Skelmersdale, prompting a police investigation.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 5:15 pm

Police said they were called to reports a body had been found off White Moss Road South at around 11am on Tuesday (February 22).

A cordon was put in place near the junction with Liverpool Road while emergency services attended the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A police investigation was launched after a body was found in White Moss Road South, Skelmersdale.

