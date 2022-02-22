Body found in Skelmersdale as police launch investigation
A body was found in Skelmersdale, prompting a police investigation.
Police said they were called to reports a body had been found off White Moss Road South at around 11am on Tuesday (February 22).
A cordon was put in place near the junction with Liverpool Road while emergency services attended the scene.
"Enquiries are ongoing," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Read More
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.