Body found in Skelmersdale as police launch investigation

Police said they were called to reports a body had been found off White Moss Road South at around 11am on Tuesday (February 22).

A cordon was put in place near the junction with Liverpool Road while emergency services attended the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A police investigation was launched after a body was found in White Moss Road South, Skelmersdale.

