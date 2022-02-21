Body found in search for missing woman, 47

A body has been found in the search for missing Nicola Wing

Nicola, 47, was last seen in the Charnock Richard area at 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday February 20).

Police say following extensive enquiries a body was found in the Yewlands Avenue area of Charnock Richard this afternoon.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "While the body has yet to be formally identified it is believed to be that of Nicola Wing. Her family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.