A body has sadly been found in the search for a missing 35-year-old man from Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 15:02 BST

Ben Murray, 35, was reported missing from his home in Chorley after he was last seen at around 6pm on Monday (June 26).

Police said they were growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and launched a public appeal for information.

But on Tuesday (June 27), officers confirmed a body had been found in the search for Mr Murray.

A body has sadly been found in the search for a missing 35-year-old man from Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)A body has sadly been found in the search for a missing 35-year-old man from Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)
“Mr Murray’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.