Ben Murray, 35, was reported missing from his home in Chorley after he was last seen at around 6pm on Monday (June 26).

Police said they were growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and launched a public appeal for information.

But on Tuesday (June 27), officers confirmed a body had been found in the search for Mr Murray.

A body has sadly been found in the search for a missing 35-year-old man from Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

