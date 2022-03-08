Body found at scene of Whalley house fire

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to the blaze in Queen Street today at 7am.

Emergency services have remained there throughout the day, and police have now confirmed a body has been recovered from the property.

Fire, police and ambulance attend the scene of a house fire on Queen Street, Whalley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

A police spokesman said: “We were called by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service around 7.05am today to a report of a fire in Queen Street, Whalley.

“Sadly, a body was recovered from the property. Work is ongoing to identify the deceased and trace the next of kin.”

A number of residents were evacuated, and the road was closed, as firefighters battled to get the blaze under control this morning.

The police spokesman added: “A joint investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out by police and the fire service.