BMX riders blamed for "seriously damaging" habitat at Lancashire nature reserve

BMX riders are being blamed for damage to a Lancashire wildlife reserve.

Bosses at Lancashire Wildlife Trust say an area of wildflower meadow has at Cross Hill Quarry nature reserve near Clitheroe has been dug up to create jumps for mountain bikes - “seriously damaging” the important habitat.

Kim Coverdale, East Lancashire Reserves Officer at the Trust said: "The quarry floor at Cross Hill Quarry is one of the most important areas on the site for wildflowers, in fact just next to the damaged area an orchid was in flower, and countless other important species associated with these limestone grasslands may have been lost. We very much want people to be able to visit and enjoy the nature reserve, but to do so responsibly. The Wildlife Trust and our amazing volunteers work really hard to look after this wonderful place, so to see this damage is really disappointing."

The nature reserve at Cross Hill Quarry includes areas ot both woodland and meadow, hilled with special species that flourish on the limestone bedrock. The wildflower meadows are filled with crosswort, quaking grass, lady's bedstraw and of course orchids such as common twayblade, bee and marsh orchids and common spotted orchids. These in turn support numerous wonderful pollinators such as hoverflies and bees.

Cross Hill Quarry is well-known for its rich insect population. The diverse habitats support birds such as nuthatches, blackcaps, willow warblers, blue tits and great tits. Kestrels are often seen hovering over the open areas. As night falls Daubenton's bats skim insects from the surface of the nearby River Ribble, and pipistrelle and noctule bats hunt along the reserve's woodland edge and out in the open areas of the reserve.

Kim added: “Whilst making a few small jumps may seem harmless it can actually have a really significant effect on species right across the nature reserve, on top of damaging this precious wildflower meadow. Nationally, we have seen a 97 per cent decrease in our wildflower meadows since the 1930's so it really is important that we treasure and protect these beautiful habitats and protect the diversity.